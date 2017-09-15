IAPT PRMO Results 2017: Download at iapt.org.in

The IAPT PRMO Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Indian Association of Physics Teacher (IAPT) has successfully conducted the Pre-Regional Mathematical Olympiad (PRMO) Examination on 20th August. A huge number of aspirants have enrolled for the IAPT examination this year. All the applied aspirants have appeared for the exam with a great hope. As per the announcements from IAPT, the results are likely to release today, 15th September. The results are available on iapt.org.in.
How to check IAPT PRMO Results 2017:
- Go to iapt.org.in
- Login with username and password and click on submit button.
- Search for IAPT result 2017 Link and click on it
- Fill up all the required details.
- Click on submit button.
- View result
- Take a printout
