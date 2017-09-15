IAPT PRMO Results 2017: Download at iapt.org.in

The IAPT PRMO Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Indian Association of Physics Teacher (IAPT) has successfully conducted the Pre-Regional Mathematical Olympiad (PRMO) Examination on 20th August. A huge number of aspirants have enrolled for the IAPT examination this year. All the applied aspirants have appeared for the exam with a great hope. As per the announcements from IAPT, the results are likely to release today, 15th September. The results are available on iapt.org.in.

How to check IAPT PRMO Results 2017:

Go to iapt.org.in

Login with username and password and click on submit button.

Search for IAPT result 2017 Link and click on it

Fill up all the required details.

Click on submit button.

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News