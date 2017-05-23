IAF's Sukhoi-30 with two pilots on board goes missing

The Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI with two pilots onboard has lost contact gone missing along the Assam-ArunachalPradesh border. The fighter jet went missing soon after getting airborne from Tezpur. Initial reports suggested that radio and radar contact was lost 60 kilometers north of Tezpur.

Two pilots were onboard the fighter jet when it took off for a training flight along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The last contact is said to have been at 11.30 AM in Lakhimpur. The Sukhoi-30 took off for a training flight this morning at around 9.30 AM.

In March earlier this year, a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan's Barmer district. While the pilots ejected safely, three villagers were injured.

OneIndia News