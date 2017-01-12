IAF chief flies Mig-21 fighter jet

IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa flies Mig-21 fighter jet

The Air Force chief flew the Mig-21 aircraft at a forward base in Rajasthan, IAF sources said. The flight lasted about half an hour long.

New Delhi, Jan 12: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday flew solo in a Mig-21 fighter jet, officials said.

File Photo

The Air Force chief flew the Mig-21 aircraft at a forward base in Rajasthan, IAF sources said. The flight lasted about half an hour long.

Former Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (retired) flew the indigenous fighter jet Tejas last year, becoming the first air chief to fly the indigenous fighter. He had also flown a Gripen aircraft at the Saab facility during an official trip to Sweden last year.

IANS

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 18:18 [IST]
