‘I would have kept Burhan Wani alive, initiated dialogue’, says Congress leader Soz

Srinagar, July 7: On the eve of Hizbul Mujhadeen commander Burhan Wani's first death anniversary on Friday, Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Saifuddin Soz, said if it was possible on his part he would have kept the terrorist alive.

Soz added that he would have initiated dialogue with Burhan to bring him back to the mainstream.

"If it was possible on my part, I would have kept Burhan Wani alive. I would have also spoken to him. (Mere bas mein hota toh Burhan Wani ko zinda rakhta aur unse dialogue karta)," Soz was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Hizbul terrorist was killed by security forces on July 8 last year. The Valley is kept under heavy security blanket to avoid any untoward incident as locals are likely to commemorate Burhan's first death anniversary.

The statement made by Soz might create another controversy as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre has asked the Indian Army not to spare any terrorist. The death of Burhan in an encounter is seen as a victory by the army.

Last year, protests broke out across the Valley after Burhan's death. The protests continued for more than three months which led to the deaths of around 100 civilians and left several others injured. Around three security personnel also died during last year's protest in the Valley.

Currently, entire Kashmir is experiencing turmoil since April as clashes between civilians and security forces are witnessed in the Valley on a daily basis. Moreover, in recent times the Pakistani-sponsored terrorists are regularly targeting army personnel.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had ordered all social media sites to be blocked in Kashmir ahead of July 8. However, on Friday, the ban was lifted, reported ANI.

"In view of the apprehension of misuse of Internet services by anti-national elements, which is likely to cause deterioration in law and order situation, you are directed to block all social media sites on lease line in Kashmir Valley from July 6 at 2200 hours till further order," read a police injunction to nodal officers of all internet service providers in the Valley.

More than 21,000 additional central paramilitary forces have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for the security of Amarnath yatra and in the run-up to July 8, a day which terror outfits in the Valley plan to observe as Burhan's death anniversary.

OneIndia News