I will not enter politics in haste, says Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan on Friday during an event in Chennai said that he will not enter politics in haste.

The veteran actor is likely to launch his own political party by the end of September. The local body elections will be held in November 2017.

Tamil Nadu has traditionally been a state where leading film actors transformed into leading mainstream politicians. This includes J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran, and Vijayakanth.

Haasan is currently filming reality television show The Bigg Boss.

OneIndia News