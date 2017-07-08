"I'll either come back after raising the Tricolour or wrapped in it:" Remembering Captain Batra

Who can ever forget, 'Ye dil maange more.' This is what late Captain Vikram Batra said to his commander at the base during the Kargil War. Captain Batra referred to as Sher Shah by the Army was martyred on July 7 1999 in combat with Pakistan.

Five weeks into the war on June 19 1999, Captain Batra, a Lieutenant at that was ordered to recapture Point 5140. He ensured a decisive victory despite being at a disadvantage as the enemy were perched higher up.

The capture of this point led to the fall of Tiger Hill. Captain Batra undertook one of the toughest mountain warfare operations at eighty degree steep and 17,000 feet high Point 4875. Captain Batra and his men advanced despite unfavourable weather conditions.

Captain Batra was heavily wounded while he tried to rescue another injured officer. The enemy launched a counterattack and Captain Batra fought till his last breath despite being injured severely.

On the morning of July 8, India had annihilated the enemy and also recaptured

Point 4875. While it was a great victory, India had lost Captain Batra. At this moment we as a nation must also recall what Captain Batra said before the operation. " I will either come back after raising the Indian Flag or wrapped in it."

Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra on January 26, 2000 and till date he is the last soldier whose achievements have been immortalised with India's highest military honor.

OneIndia News