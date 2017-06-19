I thank people of Bihar for their support, says Ram Nath Kovind

By:
Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind on Monday thanked people of Bihar after being selected as NDA's candidate for Presidential poll.

"My best wishes for prosperity and development of people of Bihar," Kovind said in an exclusive interaction with News Nation. He further thanked people of Bihar for supporting him. "I thank the people of Bihar for their support," he said.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah made the announcement of Kovind's name as NDA's candidate for Presidential poll after party's parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders.

