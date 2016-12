Bhopal, Dec 19: Income Tax sleuths today conducted searches at the residential and official premises of a local BJP leader Sushil Vaswani here.

The searches began this morning from Vaswani's home at Bairagarh, a suburb of Bhopal, and followed on to other premises including hotels and a co-operative bank run by him and family, I-T officials said.

Though I-T officials did not provide any details, the searches are believed to be part of the ongoing cash clean up drive in wake of demonetisation.

