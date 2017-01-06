I pelted stones, hurled grenades: Pak terrorist Bahadur Ali confesses

The National Investigation Agency in its charge sheet filed against Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant, Bahadur Ali who was arrested at Jammu and Kashmir in August 2016 says that was highly trained in the use of map sheets.

The NIA states that Ali and his associates, Abu Saad and Abu Darda were provided codes in the form of nine alphabets, which were to be used to record numerals such as grid references, phone numbers etc. Further, an analysis, based on the disclosure of Bahadur Ali regarding the codes, have established the route he and his associates took after they had crossed the LoC, while infiltrating into Indian territory. When plotted on a map, the deciphered grid references clearly trace the infiltration route from the direction of the LoC towards Handwara, the NIA also states.

Highly trained operative:

Investigation has also established that Bahadur Ali was also provided a map sheet depicting parts of PoK and J&K. He was provided with the Grid References that had been recovered from his possession. Bahadur Ali plotted these grid references on the map sheet.

Further, it has been affirmed by the surveyor general of India, Dehradun that Bahadur Ali, had indeed plotted the grid references correctly. This clearly establishes that Bahadur Ali is well conversant with the use of the map sheet and that he has received training in the subject, the charge sheet also states.

A GPS device was recovered from the possession of Bahadur Ali at the time of his arrest. The data retrieved from GPS device contained the coordinates of the Mandakuli 'launching pad' of the LeT.

Waging war against India:

The NIA states that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has set up a well organised machinery for the recruitment of vulnerable young men from different provinces of Pakistan, as part of a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India by the commission of terrorist acts in various parts of India.

Once recruited, these impressionable young men are put through various training regimes with the twin objectives of radicalising their world view and providing them with 'military' skills. Subsequent to their training, these trained cadres are illegally pushed into Indian territory where they commit terrorist acts with the help of network of their supporters and facilitators, the NIA also noted.

Fueling tensions in Kashmir

Ali, after infiltrating into Kashmir, met with a local person who had provided food to him. There were many more such meetings that had been held. Ali was provided with food, a bike among other required items.

The NIA notes that Ali and his associates had been successful in fuelling large scale agitations in Kashmir after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Ali was instructed to mix with the protesters and throw grenades at the security forces in order to further fuel the agitation in the Kashmir valley, the NIA also states in its charge sheet.

OneIndia News