I'm all for alliance with Congress: Naresh Aggarwal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Aggarwal on Monday said that he supported his party forming an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to news channel Times Now, Aggarwal expressed happiness that the party faction led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav got the 'cycle' symbol, and said that "I am in favour of poll alliance with the Congress.

"This is to be decided by the Chief Minister and I also support it," he said. Aggarwal said that in a country like India when a son progresses, the father feels proud. "I would request Netaji (Mulayam Singh) to bless his son," he said, adding that "BJP agents" created problems for the party.

IANS