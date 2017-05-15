I am sure that Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice, says Mos Home Hansraj Ahir

With the International Court of Justice hearing underway over the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Monday said that India will make sure he is not sentenced to death.

While speaking to ANI, Ahir said that India have put forward their views in the International Court of Justice. "I am sure he will get justice. We will make sure he is not sentenced to death. We will fight for his justice," he added.

Last month, a Pakistani military court awarded death sentence to former Indian Navy official for alleged espionage and subversive activities.

India denied that he has any connection with the government and charged that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy. However, Pakistan claimed to have arrested him from Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

OneIndia News