"I am still AIADMK's Deputy Gen Secretary," says TTV Dinakaran

"I am still the Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK. Only the party chief has the powers to remove me. I will continue the work for my party after returning to Chennai," said TTV Dinakaran with new vigour as he left Delhi on Saturday. More than a month after he was arrested and lodged in the Tihar jail, TTV Dinakaran walked out on Friday night.

The clout that Dinakaran continues to enjoy in the party was evident when AIADMK leaders including MLAs and MPs made a beeline to receive him at a hotel after he walked out of jail. Parliamentary party leader Venugopal, Thangatamilselvan were among the prominent leaders who were present to receive Dinakaran.

Tiz Hazari court in Delhi granted bail to TTV Dinakaran on Thursday along with his aide Mallikarjuna. The duo was asked to pay Rs 5 lakh in surety and produce bonds of like amount. With Dinakaran's return, the political crisis in Tamil Nadu is expected to deepen.

