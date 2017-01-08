I am SP President, Akhilesh the CM, says Mulayam Singh

New Delhi, Jan 8 Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said he remains the national president of the party, and the decision taken at the national convention, called by a faction, stands null and void.

He also said that Akhilesh Yadav, his son, continues to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. "I am national president of SP, and Akshilesh is the Chief Minister of UP," Mulayam Singh said at a press conference here.

He also said that General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had been expelled from the party for six years and hence had no right to call the national convention. The Akhilesh Yadav-led faction in an emergency national convention in Lucknow on January 1 dislodged Mulayam Singh as the party President.

IANS