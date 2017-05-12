I am a serial rapist and you are next, Bengaluru auto driver warns woman

A 25-year-old woman's ride to her home turned out to be a horror. The victim who works in UB city hired an auto on Monday around 7:15 pm to return to her home in Kormangala.

The incident happened when the victim boarded the auto and noticed that the meter wasn't working and pointed out that to the driver. However, the driver promised to charge a flat fare of Rs 100 to drop her home. The driver later asked for Rs 200 claiming that he needed it to fill gas. The woman realised that he was drunk but this time the victim refused to give him more money. Then the duo started arguing. Furious auto driver then took her to a dark place and threatened the woman saying he was a serial killer and rapist and that she would be her next victim. He then snatched her purse and pushed her out of the auto.

The victim however called her colleague for help and returned to the place from where she boarded the auto and reported the matter to the traffic police. Though the victim didn't have auto driver's details but she did manage to click the driver's picture.

An FIR has been registered under sections 354 (using criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. The police officer is now looking for the auto driver. The accused pictures are being circulated and shown to other auto drivers to identify him.

OneIndia News