I am BJP's item girl, they won UP elections due to me, says Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday accused BJP of maligning his reputation in view of his criticism for his alleged derogatory remarks on Indian Army.

He said,''My statement was misconstrued by media. How can Army's morale fall due to me? I am a nobody. It fell when PM went to Pakistan.'' Khan further said,''I'm BJP's item girl. They have none else to talk about. They even fought elections in Uttar Pradesh focusing on me.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at an event in his bastion Rampur, the former Uttar Pradesh minister said, "A fight is going on at the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so."

"Armed women killed security forces and the body part they cut off and took away pulled back the curtains uncovering the real life of India...Lady terrorists had chopped off the private parts of jawans; they did this because they had complaints with the specific part of the body. This is a very strong message and the entire India should be ashamed of this," Khan added.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh reacted to Azam Khan's controversial comment against the Indian Army, saying that if Azam Khan has any problem with India, he should go to Pakistan.

Azam has often triggered controversy with his remarks on rape. He was quoted as telling a rape victim, "If you keep talking about the crime, how will you show your face to the world?". On another occasion, he said mobile phones were responsible for the rape of minors.

OneIndia News