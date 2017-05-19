"I am a true Tamilian": Rajinikanth slays Subramanian Swamy's Marathi remark

"One among you"

Rajinikanth, who in the past, has been pulled up for staying away from protests in Tamil Nadu against Karnataka has now voluntarily called himself a Tamilian. Protests had broken out against Rajinikanth who had stayed away when the entire Tamil cinema fraternity protested over the Cauvery issue. He later sat on a day-long dharna in support of the people of Tamil Nadu. The star has often found himself torn between the two states when it came to Cauvery. On Friday, however, Rajinikanth called himself a Tamilian amid cheers and roars from fans.