"I am a frequent flyer," Karti Chidambaram's defence on London trip

Booked under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering act by the enforcement directorate, Karti Chidambaram has left the country. When asked if he was fleeing like Vijay Mallya, Karti used the 'frequent flyer' card. "It was a pre-planned visit. Why should I cancel a scheduled trip," Karti Chidambaram asked from London

[ED files case under PMLA against Karti Chidambaram, summons likely soon]

Speaking to news channels from London the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said that he was a frequent traveller and found no reason to cancel a scheduled trip. Karti left to London soon after Central Bureau of Investigation raided properties belonging to him. On Tuesday, the CBI had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, run by its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister. The agency had on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the matter.

Days after the raids Karti Chidambaram left to London and a day after his exit from the country, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case under the provisions of PMLA against him. The ED was all set to issue a notice to him but he is now in London. There was no stopping Karti from leaving the country since no lookout notice was issued against him.

OneIndia News