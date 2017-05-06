‘Hypocrite' separatists using Kashmiri children to further their agenda: BJP

Taking a strong exception to Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's statement on army's goodwill schools, the BJP on Saturday said separatists were 'using the innocent Kashmiri children as cannon fodder'.

Geelani had said that schools run by the army were making 'children indifferent towards their religion and specific culture'. He had urged parents in the valley to not send their pupils to the army goodwill schools.

Reacting to this, BJP's Sambit Patra told news agency ANI that separatists send their children to best of schools while discourage other Kashmiris from doing so.

"Why can't they think for their betterment and help them towards growth?" he asked.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh asked why separatists do not tell their children to leave studies.

"Kashmiri youth should ask, if this jihad is so important then why doesn't he ask his own children to leave studies," Singh told media persons.

The Army has opened several schools across the valley, especially in the rural regions, to improve standard of education. A large number of local students are enrolled in these schools.

Geelani said parents need to be watchful and careful about the future of their children.

"We should never send our youth to these institutions as we need to see what education these institutions are imparting to our children," he reportedly said.

OneIndia News