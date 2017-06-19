Hyderabad, June 19: A woman techie died under suspicious circumstances at her house here, the police said on Monday.

G Padmaja, who was working with Bank of America, allegedly committed suicide but her parents alleged she was murdered as her husband, also a software engineer, had been harassing her for more dowry.

The techie allegedly hanged herself at her house in Sudershan Nagar in Gachibowli, an Information Technology hub.

Padmaja was married to Girish Narasimha, an employee of Tech Mahindra, last year. Her parents alleged that he had been harassing her for dowry.

Padmaja allegedly ended her life on Sunday evening when she was alone at home. Narasimha claimed that she was under depression.

However, her parents lodged a complaint with the police that their son-in-law murdered her and was presenting it as a suicide.

Her father Nageshwar Rao said she had told him over phone on Sunday that she would be coming to their house after washing clothes.

He later received a call from Narasimha, informing him that she was admitted to a hospital as she was bleeding from her nose and ears. By the time her parents reached the hospital, Padmaja was already declared dead. They said her body had injury marks.

The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and sent the body for autopsy. The police said that they were questioning her husband.

IANS