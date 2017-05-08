Hyderabad: TRS MLC's son, 2 others booked in rape case

The Hyderabad police have booked TRS MLC Boopathi Reddy's son in a rape case. Snehita Reddy along with two of his friends have been accused of sexual assault by a woman in Hyderabad.

The 24-year-old survivor in her complaint to the Hyderabad police accused the MLC's son of attempting to rape her while a common friend Priyatham Reddy allegedly raped her. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday night at Priyatham Reddy's house at Palm Meadows. The survivor filed a complaint with the Petbasheerabad police against three persons.

The victim has alleged that her friend took her to his residence where he sexually exploited her. In her complaint, she has alleged that the other two accused attempted to rape her. Another accused in the case, Aarav Reddy is also accused of attempting to rape her. While the police registered cases based on the complaint, no arrests have been made even after specific identification of the accused.

OneIndia News