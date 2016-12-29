Hyderabad: Three arrested for raping a minor

Hyderabad, Dec 30: Three persons have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her with promise of dance roles' in Tollywood films.

Ganesh, Akbar and Venka Reddy, all working in the film industry, were arrested on Wednesday after the girl, a class nine drop-out, filed a complaint that the trio, along with two others, sexually exploited her.

Inspector K Srinivas of Banjara Hills Police Station said the girl, who was interested in dance, had gone missing from her house on December 3.

She allegedly came in contact with the accused and stayed with them after they promised to help her with getting roles in films. However, they allegedly raped her many times, she told police. Police are looking for other two accused in the case. Probe is underway.

