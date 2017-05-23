Hyderabad: Samosa maker's son aces in EAMCET exam

Hyderabad, May 22: Even as the financial crisis stood as an obstacle but it has not stopped Vabilisetti Mohan Abhyas from his studies. Mohan from Kukatpally Housing Board in Hyderabad has proved his brilliance and study after he bagged fifth rank in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test that goes with his first rank in Andhra Pradesh EAMCET, the results of which was announced in May first week. He also clinched All India sixth rank and South India first rank in Joint Entrance Examination Mains.

The obstacles Mohan's family face.

Subba Rao, father of Mohan sells samosas for a living in Kukatpally and in surrounding areas, he is fortunate that some of the snack stalls also buys them after he peddles with a bag full of samosas on his cycles and also sells them in residential and commercial areas. Mohan too helps his parents in making samosas.

Subba Roa who is apparently from West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh but had moved to Hyderabad 13 years ago for a better livelihood.

Now Mohan targets to join B.E ( Engineering Physics) in IIT Chennai based on JEE advanced that was held on May 21, adding that he wants to do a conventional B.SC with physics as one of the subjects through distance education.

Mohan said that he aims to go for research studies in physics and ultimately become a scientist.

OneIndia News