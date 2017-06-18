Hyderabad: Police busted active surrogacy racket in Banjara Hills

The Hyderabad police on Sunday busted an active surrogacy racket running at a hospital in Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police busted an active surrogacy racket running at a hospital in Banjara Hills; 46 surrogate mothers rescued pic.twitter.com/HEdg68yjvk — ANI (@ANI_news) June 18, 2017

Around 46 surrogate mothers were rescued. The women wwho have fallen prey are natives of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Darjeeling, Nagaland and Telangana. They were housed in an apartment complex. The incident camr to light only after the police reveived a complaint from Hyderabad and Delhi.

The hospital does not even registered as a fertility centre. They are only registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal diagnostic Techniques Act.

While speaking to ANI, Dr K. Padmaja, district medical and health officer, said,''We have verified all the documents. Some irregularities were found; the hospital management should register for surrogacy but they are running the hospital illegally. The management is not even permitting the surrogate pregnant women to go out; they are illegally forcing them to be in the hospital for nine months.''

OneIndia News