Hyderabad police arrest man over cannabis kitchen garden

Mumbai: A Hyderabad resident was arrested on Tuesday for turning his house into a mini marijuana farm. Based on a tip off police raided residence of 33-year-old Shahid Hussain in Golgonda and were taken aback by the gardening he indulged in. The task force found 8.6 kgs of cannabis, 40 pots of marijuana plants and Rs 32,200 cash in his possession.

The accused's Y K Residency flat had been turned into a marijuana farm fully equipped with LED lights, weighting machine, AC and table fan to regulate temperature. The accused, along with his friend, grew cannabis that they sold to customers at higher prices.

Apart from the drug, police also seized four coco fibre containers of 25 kgs each, five flora pellets of 100 grams each, 100 grams of phosphorus,100 gms of potassium,1 kg clay stone and a two wheeler Initial investigations reveal that Hussain bought marijuana from Tandur area for Rs 3,500 per kilogram. What started as addiction soon turned into business and he started selling it at Rs 16,000 per kg. The Golconda police have registered a case and are investigating further.

OneIndia News