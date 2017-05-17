Hyderabad police arrest 6 people for trying to blackmail Baahubali producers

Six people have been arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly trying to extort money from Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and other producers of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', by threatening to circulate a pirated copy.

According to reports, the gang demanded Rs 15 lakh from the producers for not uploading a copy on the internet.

Johar is co-producer of Hindi version of the film.

As per the complaint lodged on April 29, a man called Rahul Mehta, who said he represented an anti-piracy agency', approached the producers and told them that a pirated high definition print of the film was available.

"Mehta showed them a sample video...and informed that release of pirated copy would be withheld for a few days and demanded money," Mohanty said.

The producers kept up talking with him while informing the police. Mehta was arrested on May 11 from Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. He named Jitender Mehta, Taufiq and Mohammad Ali as accomplices. The three were arrested in Delhi the next day.

Boxofficeindia.com reported that 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' is all set to create yet another record soon as it inches close to the 1500 crore mark. The SS Rajmouli'a magnum opus, starring Prabhas in the lead, has had a triumphant run at the worldwide box-office till date, garnering an estimated Rs 1,294 crore in all languages.

The movie was premiered at the British Film Institute and was theatrically released over 9000 screens worldwide on 28 April 2017.

(With agency inputs)