Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day: When Nizam was overthrown by force

17th September 1948 is important day in history. It is observed as Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day.

While Karnataka became independent with the rest of the country on 15 August 1947, this did not occur in some parts of the state that were under the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad consisted of large portions of what were later to be the north eastern districts of Bidar, Gulbarga and Raichur of Karnataka state. The Lingayat minority in these regions also largely believed that they had been neglected and resented the oppression of the Nizam and the Razakars.

The Nizam refused to accede to India until his rule was overthrown by force. Following the 'police action' against the Nizam, Hyderabad province and its citizens became independent on 17 September 1948. This day is celebrated by the Karnataka government as the Hyderabad-Karnataka liberation day.

17 September 1948 was an important day in the history of Hyderabad as Karnataka state was merged into the Indian Union. The historical background of the movement started with a new era in Indian history. The people of Gulbarga District struggled hard for their independence. We find in history people who are in power climb to it by hook and crook and have committed many blunders. There was neither freedom of speech, nor freedom of association, nor freedom press. The people were deprived and denied their fundamental rights. The rise of mobilized and political development started with nationalism of the Arya Samaj movement and Hyderabad Karnataka State Congress and educational institutions played vital role awakening people for freedom struggle.

