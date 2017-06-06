Hyderabad: Jail inmates earn a profit of Rs 4 crore for prison development

Hyderabad, June 6: Forty five life term convicts, as well as 16 released convicts operating a petrol pump at Chanchalguda have earned a profit of Rs 4 crore for the prisons department.

Prisons are for rehabilitating criminals. But that's not all. Well behaved and hard-working prisoner at Chanchalguda jail have earned a profit of Rs 4 crore for the prison showing the way for others.The money would be used for the development of the prison.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited petrol pump at Chanchalguda stands first in all oil stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in terms of revenue collected through sale of petrol, not including diesel, with an annual turnover of the sale of petrol is Rs 100-120 crore.

What is more interesting is that the pump stands first in the state with sale of petrol between 28000 litres to 30,000 every day. Also, stands at the eighth position at the all-India level in the sale of petrol.

Life term convicts, as well as released convicts work at the Chanchalguda in three shifts. The released prisoners get a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

These convicts are selected by a committee of officials considering their good behaviour, family ties and returning to the jail in time after parole are considered before recruitment.

V K Singh, director general of prisons said thatno prisoner has ever made any attempt to escape from the Chanchalguda petrol pump, there have been instances where customers have misbehaved with them. The accused are attending courts.

"Now, the prisoners working in factories run by the jail, currently get a get a daily incentive of 110, I have written written to the state government to increase the amount to Rs 250," said Singh.

Jail authorities also point out that the small-scale ventures are giving a good opportunity for the prisoners to earn something extra for their lives.

OneIndia News