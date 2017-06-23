Hyderabad ISIS recruits scouted for hideouts to carry major terror strikes: NIA

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the Hyderabad Islamic State case. The NIA has detailed how the module had tried to set up training grounds and a safe house from where attacks were to be launched.

The NIA has named Mohammed Irfan as one of the key accused and slapped charges against him under the Indian Penal Code and also Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Mohammed Irfan, resident of H. No. 22-3-620, Zaheera nagar, Mir Alam mandi, Hyderabad was associated with eight other accused persons in the instant case. He was arrested on January 17 2017

During the investigation the role of Mohammed Irfan was unearthed in the terror conspiracy as he searched for hideouts to undertake physical training.

He also had searched and identified safe house for the terrorist gang in the outskirts of Hyderabad along with another accused Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan.

On the instructions of Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, Mohammed Irfan had collected and transported the explosive precursors along with Mohammed Ilyas Yazdani from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Nalgonda district from a location received from the overseas handler.

He also went to Ananthapur town to send co-ordinates of the spot through Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani and collect explosive material in pursuance of the conspiracy.

