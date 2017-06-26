Hyderabad hotel delisted after it denied entry to 'single lady'

A popular travel website delisted a Hyderabad hotel for discriminating against a woman for travelling alone. Nupur Saraswat a 22-year-old NRI had arrived in Hyderabad from Singapore on June 24. Despite booking a hotel room through a travel website, Nupur was not allowed to check-in because she was a 'single lady'.

A day after she raised the issue on social media through a Facebook post, the travel website has delisted the hotel identified by Nupur as Hotel Deccan Erragadda in Hyderabad. The woman's post drew attention online for the discrimination that the hotel practised against solo women travellers.

In her post which went viral within hours, Nupur, an artist, questioned patriarchy. "Massive bag in hand, gross from the journey - just standing outside the hotel. Somehow they decided I was safer on the streets than in the hotel," she wrote in the post. While Nupur maintained that her intention was not to affect the hotel's business, she stood up against unfair policies of the hotel that stopped single women from booking rooms.

While the hotel has been delisted by the travel website, Nupur was offered a verbal apology and a complimentary stay at another property. The hotel in question, however, has maintained that its policy did not allow single women and couples to stay in the hotel.

OneIndia News