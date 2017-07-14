Hyderabad drugs haul: Tollywood celebrities asked to appear before Excise Department

The Department of Prohibition and Excise in Telangana has issued notices to 12 Tollywood celebrities in connection with the drug haul case. Popular actors, directors and technicians have been asked to appear in person before the Excise department officials.

Notices have been issued to two actresses, one director, two technicians and many lead and supporting actors including a superstar in the Telugu film industry. Officials of the Excise Department have asked the celebrities to appear between July 19 and 27 in person. While all male celebrities have to appear at the Excise department's office, the two actresses can choose to appear at a place of their convenience.

Those summoned include a Telugu superstar who has a mass fan base, director of blockbuster hits who has also won multiple state awards, an actor who has been part of a recent mega hit multi-lingual film and actresses who have been part of movies in all southern languages.

Officials maintained that notices were issued after those arrested in the case revealed the list of their clients that also included big names from the Telugu film industry. The Excise Department officials had earlier spoken about the involvement of a Telugu film producer in peddling the drugs.

Officials maintained that names of most of the celebrities cropped up during investigations. Apart from peddlers who have been arrested in the case, officials also depended on contact details and messages exchanged between the celebrities and drug peddlers to zero in on names.

OneIndia News