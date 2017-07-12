Hyderabad drug haul: Doon School alumnus and ex-NASA engineer arrested

A 29-year-old aerospace engineer was arrested in connection with Hyderabad drug haul case on Wednesday. Officials of Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana arrested Dundu Anish who is an alumnus of Doon school and claims to be a former employee of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Anish's arrest is part of the department's special drive against drugs in Hyderabad. The special task force that is investigating a drug racket that had school students as its primary clients, arrested Anish along with another person for possessing contraband.

Anish, an aerospace engineer by qualification is from the United States and claimed to be a former employee of NASA."He says that he worked for NASA earlier and is an alumnus of The Doon School. He is an American citizen. His arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the drugs seizure case," said Akun Sabharwal, the Director of Prohibition and Excise department.

Anish was found in possession of 16 units of LSD. Investigators found that he had accessed Dark Website 'Lunacy' at least eight times in the last few months. Based on the infirmation provided by Anish, the special task force officials arrested Ritul Agrawal, a businessman.

OneIndia News