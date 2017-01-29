'Hurt' S M Krishna quits from the Congress party

Bengaluru, Jan 29: After 46 years of his association with the Congress party, former Chief Minister of Kanrataka and Congress strongman S M Krishna declared that he has quit from the party. "I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi for the due respect she has given me but I am hurt that age was used as an excuse to sideline a dedicated party worker. I have decided to quit from the Congress," S M Krishna told reporters on Sunday.

The veteran took a dig at the Karnataka Congress for not ackowledging the mass leader in him and said that those in public life should not hold grudges and treat everyone equally. "A politician never retires but faded away. I have been unwell and I admit the same but age is not a matter. I am thankful to leaders from the state and central leadership for talking to me," he said in conclusion.

S M Krishna sent his resignation letter to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday and announce his decision to the press on Sunday. The single line resignation letter said that he was quitting from the primary membership of the party. S M Krishna was instrumental in making many constituencies of the old Mysore region as Congress bastions.

A mass vokkaliga leader led the Congress to victory in Karnataka in 1999. In recent years he had time and again expressed his disappointment over the way he was being treated by the Karnataka Congress. Leaders like KPCC president Dr Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar attempted to convince S M Krishna to withdraw his resignation on Saturday night after news of his resignation broke, however, the duo was unsuccessfull. Their intervention came too late.

OneIndia News