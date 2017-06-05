Lucknow, June 5: A statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was found vandalised in Katra area, Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Following the incident, the Congress announced state-wide protest on Monday.

The state police said an investigation is on to find out the culprits behind the incident. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons in Katra police station on the basis of a complaint by city Congress president Abdul Wahid.

It claims that the incident took place on the intervening night of May 3 and 4, reported The Indian Express.

The white statue of the late leader was broken with two pieces and the upper part was found separated from the body. UP Congress party president Raj Babbar told the media that the head of the statue was found in a nearby drain.

Moreover, the miscreants left a message below the damaged statue. The message read, "Humari sarkar hai, usey Pakistan bhej diya gaya (This is our government, he has been sent to Pakistan)."

Babbar said he would lead the protest in Mirzapur on Monday.

"Abdul Wahid has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. We are probing the incident. No arrest has been made so far," said Srikant Rai, SHO, Katra.

Angry over the incident, Babbar said, "Congress party ke ek ek karyakarta ka khoon khaul gaya hai (The incident has made every Congress worker's blood boil). It is not merely a coincidence that the incident took place within a few hours of the CM's visit to Mirzapur. It is a conspiracy. There are forces which are creating a divide. The head of the statue of a former PM and Bharat Ratna recipient was not only removed, but also thrown into a nullah."

He added, "The way incidents are taking place in Poorvanchal, the way lawlessness is being spread by just putting a saffron cloth around the neck... this cannot be coincidence. Congress will fight these forces and put pressure on the government to arrest and take action against the culprits."

OneIndia News