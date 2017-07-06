Humane side of Darjeeling protest: Group of people save policeman caught in clash

Amid raging battle cry for separate Gorkhaland by GJM activists supporters a media report has surfaced which throws light on the humane aspects of the Gorkha people. In fact, activists are still engaged in clashes with police in Kalimpong district on Wednesday as the indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills entered the 21st day.

The Darjeeling Chronicle, A Facebook page posted called- Darjeeling Spirit- about protesters helping put a policeman caught on the wrong side. The post says, according to an eyewitness, as the police started to lathicharge, the crowd dispersed and in the milieu, a lone policeman ended up being on the wrong side of the police-public divide. Had it been elsewhere the lone cop would probably have been beaten to death, but that is what sets the people of our region apart from the rest of India and perhaps the world.

But a group of women and a man helped him to safety. It is this unflinching spirit of humanity, this "Darjeeling Spirit" that we are all seeking to preserve. The post urged the people of the city to be kind to men and women in uniform who are in the city to perform their duties.

We are hopeful that this act of kindness by these brave women and man will inspire a thousand others to be kind and gentle to the men and women in uniform... most of them are here, just doing their duty...

OneIndia News