Human shield: Human rights commission orders compensation of Rs 10 lakh to civilian

The state human rights commission has directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to give compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the civilian who was used as a human shield.

Farooq Ahmed Dar was tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle on April 9 2017 and used as a human shield during the elections. The Army defended the action and said that the officer in charge did what he had to as there were several stone pelters waiting to attack the Army.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter. The commission headed by Justice Bilal Nazki directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation. It also ordered that the amount be paid within a period of 6 weeks. Further the chief secretary of the state has been directed to file a compliance report in this regard.

OneIndia News