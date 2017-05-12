Huge relief for Sadhvi Pragya: NIA doesn't oppose discharge plea in Malegaon case

In a major relief for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the National Investigation Agency has told the Supreme Court that it doesn not oppose her discharge application in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

She had moved a special NIA court seeking her discharge in the case. She cited the Bombay High Court's remark that "prima facie no case was made out against her. The Bombay High Court had on April 25 granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The NIA it may be recalled had said that it would oppose her application in which she sought a discharge. The NIA had said that the high court's order was limited to the pointof granting her bail.

However on Friday before the SC, the NIA said that it had given a clean chit to Pragya and hence did not oppose her discharge from the case.

OneIndia News