HUDA renamed as it sounds like former Haryana CM Hooda

Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) will now be called Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). It is interesting to note that the acronym HUDA sounds similar to former Chief Minister of the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The decision was taken a Cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Health minister Anil Vij said that when anyone used to pronounce HUDA, it felt like they were referring to the former chief minister. Hence, they took the decision to change it to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran It was creating confusion. When someone mentions Hooda is being jailed, people think of Pradhikaran he also said.

The former CM, Hooda however termed the decision as ridiculous. He said that the BJP will keep changing names of everything. They have changed the names of cities, villages and now even authorities, he also said.

