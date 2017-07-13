HSCAP Kerala Plus One Supplementary Results 2017 this week

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Supplementary Results 2017 will be announced before the end of this week. The results would be declared on the official website.

The DHSE Kerala + 1 Supplementary Allotment results are important for students who have applied for the seats vacant in Higher Secondary (Plus one) classes in Government Higher Secondary Schools through Higher Secondary Centralized Allotment Process(HSCAP) 2017. The results once declared would be available at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

How to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One Supplementary Results 2017:

Log on to hscap.kerala.gov.in

Look for: 'HSCAP Plus One Supplementary Results 2017' at the left hand side

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News