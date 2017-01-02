HP: Traffic on NH-5 affected due to heavy snowfall

The traffic on National Highway - 5 in Himachal Pradesh moved at snail's pace on Monday after heavy snowfall near Kufri and other higher reaches of the state.

Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall in Kufri; traffic on NH 5 affected due slippery roads after snowfall pic.twitter.com/FrTPCNdss1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

The high altitude areas, mountain passes and key tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday received a mild snowfall. Narkanda, however, witnessed heavy snowfall on Monday morning.

Himachal Pradesh: Narkanda covered in thick blanket of snow pic.twitter.com/k2ou0EXw8V — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Even though the "White New Year" eluded Shimla, thousands of tourists made a beeline to Kufri and Fagu to enjoy the snow.

The high altitude tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmaur and Rohtang, Kunzam, Saach and Chansel passes received mild snowfall on Sunday evening, causing sharp fall in day temperatures.

Intense cold gripped most parts of the state and strong velocity icy winds lashed Shimla and surrounding areas where the minimum temperature dropped to 4.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature dropped by 1.5 degrees Celsius to stay at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

According to reports, the local MeT office has predicted rains or snowfall in lower, mid and higher hills for four-five days from January 3 onwards as a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region during that time.

OneIndia News