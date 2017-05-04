HP: CM Virbhadra slams Shah for calling him corrupted

Shimla, May 3: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah for accusing him of being involved in corruption, saying the BJP leaders have the habit of leveling baseless charges.

"Everyone knows about the role of BJP leaders in Godhra riots and making false charges against others would not help them," he said addressing a public meeting at Chandi in Doon assembly constituency in Solan district.

Singh said that the BJP president has levelled charges of corruption against me today but he should better know that merely terming someone as corrupt would not make a person corrupt.

"It is the habit of the BJP leaders, who never believe in facts and try to manipulate the things," he said. Alleging that former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son, in connivance with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had conspired against him by levelling false charges, he said that "So much so, three central investigating agencies were probing a single charge of my income tax returns which had long been closed."

The chief minister said that "it is for first and the last time I am quoting the name of the opponent leader in my speech and henceforth, whatever the BJP leaders say, I will consider it as their mere frustration and nothing else." He said that Shah was the guest of the state but he had no right to make 'unpalatable' statements, and he was speaking as if he was the judge though the matter was still sub-judice.

He advised Shah not to be a judge himself before the judgment of the court. "I have no complaints against the Prime Minister, and I know him since long," he said. PTI

Interestingly, in a rally on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming Singh, who is facing corruption cases, had said, "He's the only chief minister in the country who is spending much of his time with advocates."

"Himachal is looking for an honest era," he said, indirectly appealing to the people to vote out the present Congress government in the coming elections slated in November.

OneIndia News ( With PTI inputs).