HP cabinet minister Karan Singh passes away

New Delhi, May 12: Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister Karan Singh, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, died early on Friday, his family said.

He was 59-years-old and is survived by his wife and son.

Karan Singh, a three-time legislator and Minister for Ayurveda and Cooperation in the Virbhadra Singh cabinet, is likely to be cremated at his native place in Kullu on Friday.

He was suffering from liver and throat ailments and had been undergoing treatment at the AIIMS.

A member of the Kullu royal family, Karan Singh is the younger brother of BJP legislator Maheshwar Singh. He was inducted into the cabinet in August 2015.

Singh's mortal remains was flown to Kullu where he would be cremated on Friday.

It is remind that Karan Singh's elder son was killed in road accident at Noida three years ago.

Singh was the state minister for elementary education when he was in Bharatiya Janata Party between 1998 to 2003. After being sildelined by BJP, Singh joined Congress in 2012 assembly elections and was elected to Himachal Pradesh Vidha Sabha for the third consecutive time.

From 1990 to 1998 Singh was elected to state legislative assembly from BJP while in 2012 as Congress candidate.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former CM shanta Kumar, vidhan Sabha speaker BBL Butail, ministers, MLAs and other prominent leaders have expressed shock over sudden passing away of Karan Singh.

OneIndia News ( With IANS inputs)