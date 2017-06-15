Howrah-Vijayawada Humsafar Superfast Express: Know the route and timings

The new train Vijayawada - Howrah-Vijayawada Humsafar Superfast Express (Weekly) was approved by the Ministry of Railways. With the train No. 00890, Vijayawada - Howrah Superfast Humsafar Express will leave Vijayawada at 12:30 hrs on 15th June, 2017, which will reach Visakhapatnam at 18:45 hrs.

It will again leave Visakhapatnam at 19:05 hrs and will reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next day.

The Special train will arrive Rajahmundry at 15:00 hrs and departs at 15:02 hrs; Visakhapatnam at 18.45/19.05 hrs; Vizianagram at 20.05/20.10 hrs; Bhubaneswar at 01.40/01.45 hrs; Cuttack at 02.15/02.20 hrs and Kharagpur at 06.20/06.25 hrs. This train consists of 19 coaches viz., sixteen AC III Tier Coaches, one Pantry Car and two Generator Power Car Coaches.

Regular services of this weekly Humsafar train will begin from June 17. Train No. 20889 Howrah - Vijayawada Superfast Humsafar Express will leave Howrah at 12:40 hrs on Saturdays which will reach Visakhapatnam on next day i.e. early hours of Sundays at 02.10 hrs and departure at 02.30hrs and will arrive Vijayawada at 07.45 hrs the same day i.e., Sunday.

In the return direction, Train No. 20890 Vijayawada - Howrah Superfast Humsafar Express will leave Vijayawada at 23:05 hrs on Sundays which will reach Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 05:10 hrs & departure at 05:30 hrs and will arrive at Howrah at 18:30 hrs the same day i.e., Monday, With effect from 18th June, 2017 (Sunday). These trains will stop at Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Kharagpur.

