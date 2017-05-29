How Uzma Ahmed was rescued from Pakistan: The inside story

India scored a major victory after it managed to rescue Uzma Ahmed who was forced into marriage and taken to Pakistan. She was unable to bear the trauma and did her best to reach out to Indian officials seeking to be rescued. She was rescued last week and welcomed by External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj who called her "India's Daughter."

The story behind her rescue is interesting- a pot boiler one may say. Uzma tried to get away from Tahir Ali who she says tricked her into marriage and ill-treated her. She one day told Ali that she wanted to go to the Indian High Commission as there was Rs 1.5 lakh to be collected.

She said that this was sent by her family. It is a custom in my family and hence we need to go to the high commission to collect it, she had said. Uzma, who claimed Ali had drugged her at the Wagah border and took her to a house in a remote place that had his other wives and children, made him believe that her brother works for the High Commission of India and is willing to give him the money.

Ali who let his greed get the better of him took her to the high commission. Out there she explained in detail to Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh. Uzma spared no details, right from the terrifying noises of gunshots in the house and the various tortures she was going through.

Heeding to her request, a couple were asked to pose as her brother and sister-in-law to meet Ali and tell him that Uzma would stay with them, Sushma said.

The woman also threatened to commit suicide if the High Commission failed to give her shelter and sent her back with Ali. The minister said Singh called her for instructions and she asked the High Commission to confirm Uzma's Indian roots before helping her. After MEA verified the address on Uzma's passport, the minister said she stepped in and took hold of the issue. Sushma would call up Singh and Uzma thrice a day to ensure things went according to the plan.

