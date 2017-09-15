Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government would soon link driving licence with Aadhaar. He said that he would hold discussions with Nitin Gadkari on the same.

The process is likely to be implemented very soon. Hence it would become mandatory to link your Aadhaar with driving licence. The process varies from state to state, but broadly it remains the same.

Here are the steps:

How to link Aadhaar with Driving Licence?

This Aadhaar Number link service made available all states road transport department websites

First of all go to website:

Then select the ''Aadhaar Number Entry''

Now select the ''Search Element'' as Registration number or License.

Enter your Registration or License number selected

Click on ''Get Details" icon and your vehicle details will be shown.

Below you will be shown Aadhaar number and mobile number column

Enter your 12 digits Aadhaar number with valid phone number

Click on submit and confirmation message will be sent to your mobile number.

By clearly following the above procedure you can link your Aadhaar card number with Driving license from any state Transport department official website's to link Driving License and vehicle Number .

OneIndia News