How to get Reliance Jio, JioFi data offer of 224 GB data

For those who purchased the JioFi device along with the Jio SIM card, Reliance Jio has come up with an offer where you can enjoy 224 GB data for the duration of the offer period in one case.

The users of JioFi are being offered a lot more data than the regular Jio prime users.

JioFi free data offer, how to get:

After a user has purchased a JioFi device, they have to get the SIM activated and pay Rs 99 for the Jio Prime membership. You will be given four options and you can chose it based on your data needs.

The offer can only be availed by users who purchase new JioFi device, get a new Jio SIM along with the Jio Prime membership for Rs 99.

First offer:

Reliance Jio's first option gives 2GB data per month for 12 months for Rs 149 recharge. A user who picks this option has to pay Rs 99 and Rs 149 as part of the first recharge, and the rest of the 12 months will be free.

Second offer:

The second option will give users 1GB data per day for six months at a recharge of Rs 309. Again the payment option is Rs 99 + Rs 309, and this recharge will apply for 6 cycles, and you'll get 1GB of data free daily. This works out to 168GB of data for the offer period, where you are effectively paying only Rs 309 for the recharge, if you don't include the Prime membership cost.

Third offer:

The third option offers 2GB data per day for a period of four months for a recharge of Rs 509. The recharge option is Rs 99 + Rs 509, and then this will be applicable for four months. This works out to 224 GB for the offer period, much more than the regular Jio Prime user gets without the JioFi device.

Fourth offer:

The fourth offer gives 60GB data for four months for a price of Rs 999. The Rs 999 recharge is valid is for 60 days, and in this case, the offer will apply for 2 recharge cycles, which works out to 120 days or nearly four months. The offers are available only for prepaid users, and bill cycle is 28 days.

