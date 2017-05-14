How to check your PSEB 12th result 2017 online now

Punjab School Education Board or the PSEB 12th result 2017 has been declared. The results have been hosted online at Indiaresults.com. This website is hosting the results online on behalf of the PSEB.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their result at pseb.ac.in at a later date. The tentative date for the results to be available on this website is May 15.

There is however no official confirmation as to when the results would be available on the PSEB's website. However students can check the results on the website Indiaresults.com for now.

How to check the PSEB 12th result 2017:

Go to official pseb.ac.in

Click on the result tab

You will be redirected to indiaresults.com.

Click on the result link.

Enter your roll number and other details

Click on submit.

View and download your result.

OneIndia News