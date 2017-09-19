How to check Kerala SET 2017 results

The Kerala SET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website. The examination was held on August 20, 2017.

The Kerala government conducts SET to select candidates for the post of higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE). Aspirants must clear SET for appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state. The results are available on www.lbskerala.com.

How to check Kerala SET 2017 result:

Go to www.lbskerala.com

Click on State Eligibility Test

Enter your roll number

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News