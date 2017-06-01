The IMU CET 2017 results have been declared. Those who took the common entrance test at the Indian Maritime University can check their results on the official website.

The results are available in this official official website: imu.ac.in.

IMU is the only university in India imparting quality education in the maritime field. It has an All-India jurisdiction and the headquarters is at Chennai. It has campuses at Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Cochin.

How to check IMU CET 2017 Results:

Go to imu.ac.in

Click on 'IMU CET 2017'

Enter details

Submit

See result

Take a printout

OneIndia News