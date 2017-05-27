How this 24 year old MBA student helped bust a kidney racket

Four persons were arrested in connection with a major kidney racket in Delhi. The credit goes to a 24 year old MBA student who put his life at risk to help the police bust the racket. Delhi police officials say that the student played along with the donation agents for several weeks before the racket was busted.

Four alleged middlemen were arrested in raids at other places and sent to six-day police custody. Praveer Ranjan, joint commissioner of police (crime branch), said the arrests were a result of 40 days of trailing the racketeers.

Jaideep Sharma, the MBA student was the one who help bust the racket. His friend had gone missing last September. His friend had spoken about selling his kidney. When he went missing, Jaideep felt that this may have had something to do with what he had been speaking about.

Jaideep then got in touch with some kidney donors and presented himself as a donor. He then contacted a reporter from the News 24 channel and prepared to conduct a sting operation. The news team in turn informed the crime branch and sought backup.

In the meantime, the racketeers made Sharma assume the identity of an Andhra Pradesh man by arranging fake documents and working on his looks.

This was necessary as the law allows only close family members to donate kidneys to the patients. The man who was to receive Sharma's kidney is a native of Andhra Pradesh. On Thursday, just an hour before Sharma was to be operated upon, the police swooped down on the hospital and rescued him from the operation theatre. The police say that the racket is an inter-state one. The racketeers would charge anything between Rs 30 to 40 lakh.

