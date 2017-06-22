How the Modi-Shah masterstroke in selecting Kovind, broke the Opposition

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader made it clear on Wednesday that he would back Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP's candidate for the next President of India. The man who was one of the brains behind the Grand Alliance broke away from it when he made this announcement.

Kumar also said that he would not attend the Opposition meeting to be held today. The meeting is being held to decide on a candidate to be fielded against Kovind. Nitsh Kumar made it clear that the Mahadalits are a major support group. He also said that he did not want to block a candidate who was the Governor of Bihar with whom he also shared a very cordial relationship.

With Nitish out of the Opposition's hand, sources say that the likes of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar may also back Kovind. Yadav has said that a final decision would be taken after hearing others out. However the indication is clear that he backs Kovind's candidature.

Kumar's decision is not just based on caste calculations. He has assessed the popularity ratings that Modi has got and felt that it would not be advisable to go against him. Nitish had also come out openly in support of the decision on demonetisation made by Modi on November 8 2016. Modi too had praised Nitish on the decision to ban alcohol in Bihar.

The presidential elections has seen the Opposition crumble. There was a lot of pomp and show when a united Opposition met recently during the birthday celebrations of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Karunanidhi. That meeting was meant to be a show of strength.

However the presidential poll has thrown the Opposition completely out of gear. Political observers say that selecting Kovind was a masterstroke. Modi and Shah hit two birds with one stone, the experts would also point out. Not only has the decision on Kovind broken the Opposition, but has also increased the outreach of the party among the Dalits.

It would be interesting to see if the Opposition will announce a candidate today. While many in the Opposition want Kovind to be the consensus candidate, the Congress, Left and the TMC want to fight it out.

OneIndia News